Firefighter and officers of the year recognized

During a meeting of the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club, a firefighter from Mooresville Fire-Rescue and officers from the Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were honored. Following lunch, words of appreciation were shared for each recipient’s dedication and service to the community and plaques noting each as the 2022 award recipients were presented.

First to speak was Mooresville Fire-Rescue Chief Curt Deaton, who announced that the Firefighter of the Year was Senior Firefighter Eddie Clingenpeel. It was shared that Clingenpeel, who has served 29 years in this area and before that with the rescue squad, was to retire in December.

“He’s the guy that when you see the lights uptown or you see the firemen on bikes, this is the guy that takes care of that stuff,” said Deaton. “This man has served this town selflessly. He does everything that is ever asked of him. He’s been just a wonderful co-worker for me. What a wonderful employee the town has, Eddie does a great job for us.”

Next to share was Police Chief Ron Campurciani who shared the name of Assistant Chief Frank Falzone as the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, and he noted that Frank could “get it every year as far as I’m concerned.”

Campurciani talked of the time prior to his coming when lots of things were happening, many problems were going on and as he put it, “things were so upside down.”

“There were a few people that stepped up. There was one individual that stepped up even farther because somebody had to lead the department in a place that was rudderless and leaderless at the time,” the chief shared. “He stepped up at a time when he’s not only doing the right thing, which he always does, he was risking his job, he risked his health a little bit during that time.”

When he accepted the award, Falzone expressed his appreciation of the opportunity and honor. He told the group gathered that he and his family “moved here from Buffalo, New York in 1995, because we knew this community was going to provide for us and our families and our beautiful kids here. Today, they are benefiting from the decision that we made back then.”

Falzone concluded as he noted how appreciative he is of the support of his wife, of the chief and his co-workers.

“This is unbelievable standing here in front of you today, and thank you very much,” he said.

The third and final one to speak was Sgt. Brandon Gudgeon, who announced that Detective Heather Little was the recipient of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year. When talking about Detective Little, he shared that “she’s the type of person that you can truly rely on. She’s got a full plate between juggling her family, juggling school, kids’ sporting events, coaching, and all that going on, she still manages to put everybody in front of herself, whether it be her friends and family or citizens of Iredell County.”

Sgt. Gudgeon told the group that Little started in 2017 as part of the office staff with the sheriff’s office and put herself through Basic Law Enforcement Training and served with the Community Oriented Policing Unit. In 2021, she was promoted, he said, and went into the Criminal Investigations Unit as a threat assessment detective, “where she has truly made it her own and thrived,” he noted.

“It doesn’t matter if she’s here at the sheriff’s office, coaching or at home with her family, she’s constantly striving to put others first, and she has constantly over and over shown her dedication to service to this community,” Gudgeon concluded.

Upon receiving the award, Little shared her thanks to the group as she said, “I’m very appreciative and thank you guys for supporting us as law enforcement and recognizing. So thank you all.”

After the presentation of awards, Katie Stankiewicz, president of the noon Exchange Club, thanked each of firefighters and officers for “their commitment to keeping every individual safe and protected. It is their tireless efforts, their commitment to protect and the steadfast service that has touched and saved countless lives.

“Actions always speak louder than words,” she continued, “and it is my hope, that each and every one of you, along with your families, know the love and support and how much we value and respect each one of you.”

The special event concluded as a moment of silence was observed for Deputy Lewis with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Captain Yon with Mooresville Fire-Rescue who had recently passed away.