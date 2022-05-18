Firefighter recognized for service to community

The Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman presented its Firefighter of the Year Award during a recent meeting. The award was presented to Jack Neel, who joined the Troutman Fire and Rescue Squad in November 1971.

Wesley Morris, chief of the fire department, provided information about Neel, which was shared during the presentation. Morris was unable to be at the meeting and Jimmie Keistler read the information in his absence.

It was noted that by 1976 Neel was serving as a sergeant. In 2014, he became a board member and continues to serve on that board. In receiving the award, it was shared that Neel was recognized “for a lifetime of dedication to the town of Troutman and a valued volunteer to all of his community.”

Crystal McIntosh serves as president of the club. She was unable to be present for the meeting, and past president Cyndi Richards presided over the event.

The Evening Exchange Club meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays at Victory Lanes Events and Entertainment Center, 125 Morlake Drive.