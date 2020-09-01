Firefighters prevent more damage after lightning strike starts fire in Mooresville

"The 10 a.m. fire was quickly reported by eyewitnesses which is the first direct contributing factor to the fire department’s ability to control and extinguish the fire. Too often homeowners or witnesses try to 'take matters into their own hands' and delay calling 9-1-1 to report an emergency. In this case, the fire department was called soon after the event happened which lessened the overall damage," Mooresville Fire Marshal Geoff Woolard said. "While lightning did strike the roof and attic, fire could have spread through the living spaces and into other homes. This is the primary reason fire officials on the scene requested a 'Second Alarm' to bring more personnel to the scene to perform searches of the attached homes to ensure there wasn’t fire or smoke spreading from the original home."