First Alert, Lowe’s and local fire department unite for Fire Prevention Week

Members of the Mooresville community came together Oct. 8 to learn about fire safety, have fun on the fire trucks and celebrate Fire Prevention Month as well as enjoy coffee with a cop.

In honor of Fire Prevention Month and the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, which was celebrated this year from Oct. 9-15, First Alert, now part of Resideo Technologies Inc., and a leader in residential fire safety, partnered with Lowe’s stores and fire departments nationwide to host educational events.

Fire trucks as well as special teams vehicles were on hand for everyone to see up close and explore along with tents providing information on fire safety and other giveaways, which were set up in the Lowe’s parking lot for the special day.

The fire truck was a big draw for the children, as Brian and Kendall Seitz noted as they were there with son Cameron to see the trucks.

“He loves fire trucks! Cam had to see the fire trucks,” his mother said. Plus, they also wanted to get some fire safety products for the home, she added.

Martin Gold, with Resideo, was there, as he noted “supporting First Alert, which is a part of our company, so it’s all fire safety — smoke alarms, carbon monoxide, and more and to share support and show everybody that we’re here to get whatever they need for their homes.”

Jeff Sickles, assistant fire marshal for Mooresville Fire-Rescue, also was at the event as part of Fire Safety Month, handing out safety education material and other goodies. He noted that members of the fire-rescue team would be there providing tours of the trucks for the children and demonstrating the truck.

This was a great event done together with McDonald’s and Coffee with a Cop, the local fire-rescue department and First Alert, noted Lowes store manager James Garst. During the event, Lowes conducted its October workshop on how to build a fire pit, and customers were given the opportunity to learn about fire safety, as well as see the fire trucks, he said.

“It’s just really a good community event to get people involved and really be a part of the community here,” Garst said.

He added that it’s everything to Lowe’s to be able to be a part of it all.

“We love what we can do with the community, and each time we get an opportunity to help out in the community or hold an event, it means the world to us. We will never pass it up,” he said.

In a release about the event, it was noted that fire and carbon monoxide incidents regularly occur throughout the U.S. On average, a fire department responds to a fire every 23 seconds, as reported by the National Fire Protection Association, and approximately 50,000 people visiting the emergency department each year due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Proper smoke and carbon monoxide alarm placement and regular maintenance are essential parts of a comprehensive fire safety plan and can help prevent many of these tragedies.

“Fire safety is a whole-family affair, so it is crucial to involve the entire family when discussing the importance of smoke and (carbon monoxide) alarms and fire extinguishers among other key safety measures to help ensure your home and family are protected,” said Ashley Gocken, a First Alert safety expert. “Through our partnership with Lowe’s and local fire departments, we are sharing this knowledge to encourage continued fire safety preparedness and to help create safer communities nationwide.”

Experts recommend following the guidelines set by the National Fire Protection Associatio and U.S. Fire Administration, which advise that homes have smoke alarms installed high on walls and ceilings inside every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement. Additionally, carbon monoxide alarms should be installed on each level and in or near each sleeping area. To put this into perspective, the average-sized home in America — a two-story, three-bedroom house — needs a minimum of five smoke alarms and four carbon monoxide alarms.

In many parts of the U.S., smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are required by law. Local fire departments and building departments can provide relevant information, and additional information can be found at FirstAlert.com/community/legislation.

“It is our hope that this partnership will help generate awareness for the need to equip your home with safety products you can trust,” noted Gocken.

To learn more about helping protect your family from smoke, fire and carbon monoxide, visit FirstAlert.com.