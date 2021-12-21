First Day Hikes offered at Lake Norman State Park

It’s time to get your walking shoes on and start the new year off by joining in the fun Jan 1 at the Lake Norman State Park, 759 State Park Road, Troutman. The park will be offering three First Day Hikes, all beginning at the Wood Duck Shelter located behind the visitor center.

Two of the hikes, one beginning at 11 a.m. and the other starting at 1 p.m., will be led by a park ranger. The groups will hike the .8 mile Alder Trail, which follows the shorelines of Norwood and Hicks Creek. Participants can expect to discover the flora and fauna which call the park home.

The third hike will be a self-guided walk also down the Alder Trail. Participants can pick up a flyer for the hike from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and enjoy the walk and learn about the native plants and animals that live in the area.

Prior to all of the hikes, participants are invited to join the Friends of Lake Norman State Park for s’mores and hot chocolate at the Wood Duck Shelter.

All CDC and North Carolina COVID-19 restrictions must be followed. For additional information about the programs, call the state park at 704-528-6350.