First ever Blessing of the Animals set at Carolina Caring

The Carolina Caring Foundation invites the community to bring their pets for its first ever Blessing of the Animals on Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at the organization’s Memorial Gazebo, located at its main campus at 3975 Robinson Road, Newton.

Participants can also watch the event online via Facebook Live. The ceremony will be led by Chaplain Cindy Jordan, who will offer a blessing of all pets and pet owners in attendance, including Carolina Caring’s hospice patients who need support to meet the needs of their beloved pets. The event is free to attend, but donations to Carolina Caring’s Pet Peace of Mind Program are welcome.

Pet Peace of Mind helps hospice patients and their pets stay together as long as possible during their end-of-life journey. Financial donations of cash, as well as pet food, treats and supplies will be accepted, but are not required. 2022 “Paws for a Cause” calendars, featuring adorable photos of pets in the community, will be available for $15 each, with discounts for the purchase of three or more.

To register for the event, visit CarolinaCaroling.org/blessingoftheanimals, contact lvines@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 2143. To attend, pets must be leashed or in a carrier.