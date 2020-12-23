First-ever drive-thru Nativity held at Williamson’s Chapel UMC

"Our musicians will not be able to sing in a concert this year, but they were eager to put on biblical costumes and communicate in a visual way. I am so proud of our participants. It's not easy to be in a biblical costume in 40-degree weather for two hours — but they were all smiles, all heroes,” he shared.

Those who attended were full of smiles as well and expressed their appreciation for this very special event.

Price said that “the most impactful responses were the smiles on the faces of the attendees when they saw the angels, the wise men, the shepherds, and the holy family. People were rolling down their windows and shouting, 'Merry Christmas,' 'Thank you for doing this,' 'Happy Birthday, Jesus.' It was really remarkable. (There was) so much happiness in the eyes of the children. Our mission is to change lives and change the world through Jesus Christ. This effort has brought attention to Jesus' birth — and the hope that Christmas inspires.”

This year has been a different one and while not able to hold many of the usual services, churches have responded to the challenges by offering different methods to share the Christmas message.

“It has been a challenging season for choir directors and musicians,” Price noted. “The COVID protocols have inspired us to communicate with visual representations, rather than group singing. Perhaps the most heart-warming take away from this experience has been seeing our singers volunteer to be actors — outside, in the cold, with no music. Their commitment to communicating the Christmas message has been an amazing gift,” he said.