First-ever drive-thru Nativity held at Williamson’s Chapel UMC

Williamson’s Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Road, had its first drive-thru Nativity at the church Dec. 17-18 from 7-9 p.m.
Because of the pandemic, the church was unable to have any indoor services during Christmas; therefore, Dr. Randy Price, director of worship arts and media at the church, coordinated this outdoor event. There are no definite decisions at this time if the event will become an annual one.
“We normally prepare several concerts of different styles in our sanctuary,” Price said. “Our plan (to have the drive-thru event) was based on COVID restrictions, but it has turned out to be an easy way for the community to join with us in celebrating the message and miracle of Christmas. We will be assessing the future of this event at the beginning of 2021."
Price shared that the event was very successful in terms of attendance. Many, both members and visitors, came to see the Nativity, which was set up in the church’s parking lot, complete with decorations on the trees, which he said would be left through Christmas day.
“We had 16 families or ministry groups in our congregation that 'adopted' one of the maple trees in our parking lot,” Price said. “The church provided solar-powered Christmas lights and the groups provided the decorations.”
The drive-thru Nativity featured four stations of the Christmas story, noted Price, and each of the stations was “themed with a Christmas carol — 'Angels We Have Heard on High', 'Shepherds in the Field Abiding', 'We Three Kings', and 'Away in a Manger.'
"Our musicians will not be able to sing in a concert this year, but they were eager to put on biblical costumes and communicate in a visual way. I am so proud of our participants. It's not easy to be in a biblical costume in 40-degree weather for two hours — but they were all smiles, all heroes,” he shared.
Those who attended were full of smiles as well and expressed their appreciation for this very special event.
Price said that “the most impactful responses were the smiles on the faces of the attendees when they saw the angels, the wise men, the shepherds, and the holy family. People were rolling down their windows and shouting, 'Merry Christmas,' 'Thank you for doing this,' 'Happy Birthday, Jesus.' It was really remarkable. (There was) so much happiness in the eyes of the children. Our mission is to change lives and change the world through Jesus Christ. This effort has brought attention to Jesus' birth — and the hope that Christmas inspires.”
This year has been a different one and while not able to hold many of the usual services, churches have responded to the challenges by offering different methods to share the Christmas message.
“It has been a challenging season for choir directors and musicians,” Price noted. “The COVID protocols have inspired us to communicate with visual representations, rather than group singing. Perhaps the most heart-warming take away from this experience has been seeing our singers volunteer to be actors — outside, in the cold, with no music. Their commitment to communicating the Christmas message has been an amazing gift,” he said.