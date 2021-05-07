First Reliance Bank to host Food Truck Fridays

First Reliance Bank in Mooresville is hosting Food Truck Fridays throughout May.

The first Food Truck Friday will be May 14 and will feature Dogs R Us. Dogs R Us will be selling hot dogs, brauts and sausage and peppers.

The vendor on May 21 will be Ady’s Pita Lebanese Food Truck, featuring Mediterranean style food.

The final Food Truck Friday on May 28 will feature Cousin’s Lobster Food Truck.

The events will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday and the public is invited.