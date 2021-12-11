First responders honored by local Exchange Club

Those who received the awards, which are presented for outstanding service to the community, were Police Officer of the Year Detective Garron Lawing, Firefighter of the Year Shawnjay Holtham, Iredell EMS Person of the Year Angela Hobbs and Iredell Deputy of the Year Brooks Weathers. In the nomination letters for each recipient, both biographical and service information was provided and shared during the award presentations.

Wanting to purse his interest in becoming a detective, he joined the Concord Police Department in 2013. He served as a patrol officer and Master Police Officer for five years and then achieved the rank of detective. He specialized in investigations involving homicides, robberies and other violent crimes. After working for Concord for eight years, he applied to the Mooresville Police Department. He was hired as a detective, based on his experience in investigations. Since joining the MPD, Lawing has taken the lead on several high-profile cases, leading to the arrests and prosecution of individuals responsible for crimes within Mooresville. Since joining the team, Lawing has volunteered to take on the internet crimes against children cases and is a member of both state and federal task forces that investigate these crimes. He also maintains a case load that includes other types of crimes as well, serving in a dual capacity. Lawing is trained in computer and cellphone forensics and regularly conducts examinations on electronic devices to gather evidence for not only the investigations unit, but for the patrol division and other outside agencies as well.