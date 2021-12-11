First responders honored by local Exchange Club

Four first responders were recognized as Officers of the Year during an October meeting of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman.
Those who received the awards, which are presented for outstanding service to the community, were Police Officer of the Year Detective Garron Lawing, Firefighter of the Year Shawnjay Holtham, Iredell EMS Person of the Year Angela Hobbs and Iredell Deputy of the Year Brooks Weathers. In the nomination letters for each recipient, both biographical and service information was provided and shared during the award presentations.
Police Chief Ron Campurciani presented Lawing with his award. In the nomination letter, it shared that Lawing began his law enforcement career in 2011 with the Cornelius Police Department as a patrol officer. It was there that he met his future wife, Amanda, who was also a patrol officer. They married in 2013 and have two children, a boy and a girl.
Wanting to purse his interest in becoming a detective, he joined the Concord Police Department in 2013. He served as a patrol officer and Master Police Officer for five years and then achieved the rank of detective. He specialized in investigations involving homicides, robberies and other violent crimes. After working for Concord for eight years, he applied to the Mooresville Police Department. He was hired as a detective, based on his experience in investigations. Since joining the MPD, Lawing has taken the lead on several high-profile cases, leading to the arrests and prosecution of individuals responsible for crimes within Mooresville. Since joining the team, Lawing has volunteered to take on the internet crimes against children cases and is a member of both state and federal task forces that investigate these crimes. He also maintains a case load that includes other types of crimes as well, serving in a dual capacity. Lawing is trained in computer and cellphone forensics and regularly conducts examinations on electronic devices to gather evidence for not only the investigations unit, but for the patrol division and other outside agencies as well.
In his spare time, he enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He is an avid sports fan, and his favorite sports team is the Atlanta Braves.
Fire Chief Curt Deaton spoke about Holtham to those in attendance at the meeting. It was noted in his nomination information that Holtham exhibits exceptional pride, integrity and commitment and has been a great asset to the department since he began employment on March 23, 2020. He graduated rookie school in August 2020 and was assigned to C-shift station 5 ladder 5, a two-piece station housing an engine and a ladder specializing in services for technical rescue operations.
It was shared that Holtham came to the fire station with a drive to succeed. He works out every day and twice a day on most days. His attendance for duty is 100% with additional hire back shifts on A & B to maintain minimum staffing. Since his assignment on Ladder 5, he has trained extensively in truck company operations while attending technical rescue training, obtaining the skills, knowledge and experience to assist in any emergency operation he can. Holtham has attended and participated in Swift Water (Bridgewater) Cell Tower training event, Land Search (Ellerbe), attended Propane IQ Training, Drug IQ Training and completed online chemistry to obtain Hazmat Technician. In addition, he is currently enrolled at Mitchell Community College in a two-year degree program in Fire Protection Technology.
Holtham presents himself in a professional manner and always represents the town of Mooresville with the highest level of professionalism, the letter continued. He responds to the concerns and needs of citizens and employees of the town of Mooresville with compassion and dedication to resolving whatever the issue may be. It would be easier to nominate someone for one specific instance, as there are so many examples that could be given for Shawnjay’s nomination for firefighter of the year. He has gone above and beyond all throughout the year.
EMS Director Blair Richey shared with the group about Hobbs, who, it was noted has worked for Iredell County EMS since July 16, 2005. She was promoted to assistant training officer Dec. 8, 2016. Before this, she served as a field training officer.
Hobbs has a stellar work history with Iredell EMS, it was noted in the nomination letter. Her dedication to the training team has been second to none. Hobbs has also helped with teaching continuing education for the volunteer departments, and she has recently been moved into an assistant supervisor role, performing similar functions as a supervisor on a daily basis.
Hobbs has demonstrated the ability to care for her employees and complete any tasks requested. She is always the first to complete all tasks. She has worked a tremendous amount of overtime during the COVID-19 pandemic, including overtime to cover shifts, participating in community outreach, along with the county vaccination clinics.
Hobbs and her husband, Jonathan, are parents of two young men, Trevor and Dillion. She enjoys doing crafts with her sons and watching both of them play football.
Capt. Brian Fink and Sgt. Brandon Gudgeon presented the award to Weathers. He began his career with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in June 2014. Weathers spent about a year working in the jail before transitioning to a bailiff in 2015. The time spent in the jail and the courts allowed him to gain experience that would later benefit him in his service to the community.
In October 2017, Weathers moved over to patrol and began his field training. He was selected for his work ethic and outdoor experience to begin a new chapter in Lake Patrol history with the sheriff’s office. The existing lake deputies were retiring, and Weathers was the first full-time lake deputy to spearhead the new Lake Enforcement Program, a community outreach program to work with lake communities to provide better services, while addressing their unique needs. This program was implemented by Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Weathers was the only full-time lake enforcement deputy until March 2018. Often working alone, he responded to calls for service on more than 270 miles of Lake Norman shoreline bordering Iredell County and assisted other agencies when requested. During the less busy months, Weathers spent much of his time going door-to-door contacting lake residents and sharing the Lake Watch program with them. In an effort to reach more people, he took bike patrols through these communities. This allowed him to interact with more residents on a personal level than just driving through in a patrol car.