First responders honored by noon Exchange Club

During the Oct. 22 meeting of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, three awards were presented honoring first responders for their outstanding service to the residents of the community. The awards were presented in conjunction with fire and crime prevention observances in October.

Those receiving awards for their service were Third Assistant Chief Eric Henderson with the Mooresville Police Department, who was honored as the Law Enforcement Officer of the year; Battalion Chief Jamie Barrier with Mooresville Fire-Rescue, who was named Firefighter of the Year; and Deputy Jarid Church, who received the Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year Award.

Family members and fellow officers also attended the presentation ceremony.

Henderson, who retired from the Mooresville Police Department on Oct. 31, was employed with MPD from Dec. 2006 until his retirement with the rank of Third Assistant Chief. He had served in law enforcement since January 1992.