First Turn Innovations designed to leverage, nurture skills

CORNELIUS — A half dozen executives with roots in NASCAR have opened First Turn Innovations, LLC, a business incubator designed to leverage and nurture the immense skill, expertise and creativity of professionals who have worked in the racing industry.

First Turn Innovations will focus on supporting the development of mobility, manufacturing, and hardware-based products. It will provide space for aspiring entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life through access to industry-specific development resources and relevant networks.

Current businesses at FTI include Ellipticraft, which developed a personal watercraft that allows users to experience a full body elliptical workout on the water; SUP-v, which manufactures stand-alone kiosks for renting paddle boarding equipment; and Wrapsat, LLC, which creates customized wrap designs for satellite dishes.

FTI is also the development location for the Rollout Machine, an automated machine for tire circumference measurements to sort sets of racing tires, created by FTI executives.

