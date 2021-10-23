First Turn Innovations designed to leverage, nurture skills

CORNELIUS — A half dozen executives with roots in NASCAR have opened First Turn Innovations, LLC, a business incubator designed to leverage and nurture the immense skill, expertise and creativity of professionals who have worked in the racing industry.
First Turn Innovations will focus on supporting the development of mobility, manufacturing, and hardware-based products. It will provide space for aspiring entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life through access to industry-specific development resources and relevant networks.
Current businesses at FTI include Ellipticraft, which developed a personal watercraft that allows users to experience a full body elliptical workout on the water; SUP-v, which manufactures stand-alone kiosks for renting paddle boarding equipment; and Wrapsat, LLC, which creates customized wrap designs for satellite dishes.
FTI is also the development location for the Rollout Machine, an automated machine for tire circumference measurements to sort sets of racing tires, created by FTI executives.
“We know this area runs deep with talented, creative and entrepreneurial people from the racing industry and beyond who are looking for space and resources to bring their ideas to life,” says FTI co-founder Jeff Schultz. “We also strongly believe this incubator will encourage entrepreneurs from outside of the region to consider bringing their business ideas to the Lake Norman area.”
FTI co-founder Kevin Mahl has assembled a group of engineers, scientists, patent attorneys, business owners and venture capitalists to help provide a pathway to success for early-stage companies. The incubator offers everything entrepreneurs need to move their product ideas forward, including engineering support, intellectual property guidance, and production capabilities.
Additional FTI co-founders include Todd Mory, Albert Brunner, Nathan Horn, Edwin Sisson, and Laura Cardaropoli. FTI has also formed a partnership with LaunchLKN, through which LaunchLKN’s mentoring resources will be made available to FTI entrepreneurs.
FTI’s objectives and approach are driven by a sense of urgency born from racing, where speed is a mentality and being first is a guiding principle. Like any race, the first turn is the beginning. It is the journey between the first turn and the checkered flag that First Turn Innovations strives to streamline and accelerate.
For more information, contact Laura Cardaropoli at info@firstturninnovations.com, 704-765-2297, or visit www.firstturninnovations.com
First Turn Innovations, LLC is located at 11148 Treynorth Drive, Suite A, Cornelius.