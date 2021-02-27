Five reasons to make that well visit appointment

If you’ve put off seeing your doctor for fear of catching or spreading the COVID-19 virus, Dr. Amber Hicks-Thibodeau of Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Tall Oaks, wants you to know it’s safe and important to come in.

Precautions for your safety include the option of eliminating the waiting room by waiting in the car or utilizing telehealth from the comfort of your home, scheduling well-visits in the morning, masking of all patients and providers, checking temperature of all clinic visitors, screening clinic staff multiple times during the shift, asking that only the patient comes in unless a support person is needed, and enhanced cleaning of commonly touched surfaces and socially-distanced chairs in waiting areas.

For any patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, Lake Norman Medical Group first schedules a telehealth visit, followed by an outdoor, drive-thru rapid test for additional precaution.

“We want our patients and community members to know we understand their concerns and that we are doing everything we can to allow them to feel comfortable seeking health care,” said Hicks-Thibodeau. “Although it’s been a year of unique challenges, we want to maintain our ongoing partnership with our patients to help them stay on board with their current and long-term health goals.”