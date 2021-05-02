Five tips for managing spring allergies

While spring brings sunshine, emerging greenery and longer days, many people dread this season for the sinus pressure, headaches, itchy eyes and respiratory problems it brings.

More than 50 million people suffer with nasal allergies and half of those also have seasonal pollen allergies, according to The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, which recently released a listing of the most challenging places in the country to live with allergies. Charlotte is ranked as 41 for spring allergies and 63 for fall allergies.

“There is no one allergy season because of the changes in our climate,” said Dr. Matthew CiRullo, family medicine. “Depending on where you live, seasonal allergy symptoms may change over the course of a year. When pollen levels are at their highest in springtime, for instance, people often seem to experience worsening symptoms.”

If you or a family member suffers from hay fever or allergic rhinitis, here are some helpful tips to keep symptoms in check:

Leave the pollen outside. Take your shoes off at the door as much as possible, to keep from spreading pollen through your house.