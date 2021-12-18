Five ways to cope with loss during the holidays

The holiday season can bring a jumble of emotions — especially for those who have recently experienced the death of a loved one. These strong feelings can be harder to manage than friends and family members may realize. Carolina Caring’s Vice President of Community Relations, Kelly Tate, offers five holiday tips that can help you cope with emotions that may surface during the holidays.
1. Plan ahead.
• Decide what you want to do and who you want to spend time with during each holiday, but give yourself permission to change your mind.
2. Accept your limitations.
• Do not commit to more than you have the energy to do.
3. Take care of yourself.
• Exercise, take a walk, eat a balanced diet, and get plenty of rest.
4. Evaluate your traditions.
• Which ones are meaningful?
• Which do you want to keep?
• Which have outgrown their usefulness?
• Which would you like to skip this year?
• Which are important to keep, even if they are difficult?
5. Memorialize your loved one:
• Light a candle in their memory
• Put together a photo album
• Create a special ornament
• Display a fresh flower
• Toast your loved one
• Observe a moment of silence
• Give a gift in your loved one’s name
If you are struggling to cope with grief this holiday season, Carolina Caring has support groups that can help. All support groups are free and open to Carolina Caring clients as well as those in the community who have experienced loss. At this time, most support groups require registration. For groups that meet virtually, instructions will be provided. To register, visit carolinacaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466.
Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.