Five ways to cope with loss during the holidays

The holiday season can bring a jumble of emotions — especially for those who have recently experienced the death of a loved one. These strong feelings can be harder to manage than friends and family members may realize. Carolina Caring’s Vice President of Community Relations, Kelly Tate, offers five holiday tips that can help you cope with emotions that may surface during the holidays.

1. Plan ahead.

• Decide what you want to do and who you want to spend time with during each holiday, but give yourself permission to change your mind.

2. Accept your limitations.

• Do not commit to more than you have the energy to do.

3. Take care of yourself.

• Exercise, take a walk, eat a balanced diet, and get plenty of rest.

4. Evaluate your traditions.

• Which ones are meaningful?

• Which do you want to keep?

• Which have outgrown their usefulness?

