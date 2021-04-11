Five ways to tap Into your inner leader

The Oxford English Dictionary defines “leadership” with a surprisingly brief list of examples given the complexity of this word. The most commonly referenced is, “the state or position of being a leader.” However, in my opinion, the more accurate representation of leadership is: “the act of leading a group of people or an organization” (emphasis added).

You can find opportunities to be a leader at work regardless of the position you hold. As we all know, leadership doesn’t necessarily align with a title. Leadership comes in many forms, and, more likely than not, is reflected throughout your team. In my experience, the true focus of leadership is teamwork and how you support each other. If you can cultivate your own leadership style throughout your professional career, you’ll not only benefit your employer but you’ll also have the tools to perform as a top employee in any role.

Here are some of my insights on how leadership shines through one’s actions at any career level, along with tips on how you can tap into your natural leadership qualities. We can see these acts of leadership represented in any type of company, from entry-level workers all the way up to the executive offices.