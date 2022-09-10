Flag football tournament planned at Mazeppa Park

The Mooresville Convention & Visitors Bureau is excited to partner with the Weekend Warrior Tournament Series to host the Weekend Warrior Worlds at Mazeppa Park, 645 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, on Sept. 17-18. The tournament will begin at 8 a.m.

“We are excited to bring in over 100 of the top teams across the country for a two-day tournament where we will crown almost 20 champions,” stated Jason Smith, owner of Weekend Warrior Tournament Series. “We have men’s, women’s, and co-ed divisions, and over 1,250 participants will compete. We have players from the Team USA International team all the way to local recreational players competing in divisions from A to C division.”