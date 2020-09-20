 Skip to main content
Flu shot clinic scheduled at South Iredell Senior Center
The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, will be hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. The flu shots are being provided by Cannon Pharmacy.

The event is open to seniors and their caregivers over the age of 18. Those wishing to get a flu shot must RSVP by Sept. 21 by calling the senior center at 704-662-3337.

Those participating must bring their insurance card and are asked to enter from Church Street. Attendees are also encouraged to wear short sleeves or an easy to roll up sleeved shirt.

