Flu shot clinic scheduled at South Iredell Senior Center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, will be hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. The flu shots are being provided by Cannon Pharmacy.

The event is open to seniors and their caregivers over the age of 18. Those wishing to get a flu shot must RSVP by Sept. 21 by calling the senior center at 704-662-3337.

Those participating must bring their insurance card and are asked to enter from Church Street. Attendees are also encouraged to wear short sleeves or an easy to roll up sleeved shirt.