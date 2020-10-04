Flu shots more important than ever this year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But healthy people should get flu shots, too, to reduce their risk of getting the flu and also to lower the risk of spreading it to others who are at risk. Flu shots are widely available right now, and in many cases, they are covered by insurance plans. Because flu shots can take a couple of weeks to take effect, doctors recommend getting a flu shot as soon as possible.

Lake Norman Medical Group is offering flu vaccination for current and new patients. Individuals are advised to get vaccinated between late September and early November for the best protection throughout the flu season. As long as flu viruses are circulating, vaccination should continue, even in January or later. Vaccines work with the body’s natural defenses to develop protection from disease.

Physician practices are taking extra precautions to maintain a clean and safe environment for patients and caregivers. Safety remains the highest priority, and procedures are in place to enhance infection prevention including universal masking of staff and patients and limiting the number of patients at any one time to minimize waiting.

To find a primary care provider, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com.

During the 2019-2020 influenza season, the CDC estimates there were between 39 and 56 million flu illnesses and as many as 700,000 hospitalizations from the flu. But the good news is that a flu shot can protect against illness now and throughout the months ahead. And, here’s more good news. Precautions that have been adopted to protect against COVID-19 also can help prevent the spread of illnesses like the flu. So, wear a mask when in public, practice social distancing, thoroughly wash hands, maintain cough/sneeze hygiene, and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.