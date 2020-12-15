Food and clothing drive planned for Saturday

Know Your Self Worth, Inc. will be sponsoring its first food and clothing drive, “feeding 100 for the holidays,” to help the less fortunate and single parents in Mooresville. The event will be held Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Willow Valley Park, 464 E. McLelland Ave., Mooresville

The group will pair will other nonprofits to give away a meal of chicken, creamed potatoes, green beans, soup and crackers to go.

Also available at the drive will be men’s, women’s and children’s clothes, along with gloves, hats, coats and socks. Blankets, masks and hand sanitizer will be offered as well.

In addition to Know Your Self Worth, Inc., nonprofits include Just Ask Jannie LLC, Rudy's at Larkin Golf Club, SLAAC Saving life At Any Cost, LCS Loving Caring Sharing, Women Dem, North Carolina Democratic Party and Angel Wings Foundation.

Volunteers for the event are needed. Donations of money and clothing are still being accepted as well. To help in any way, contact Janine Jones at 704-245-3143.