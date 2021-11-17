Food for Days celebrates 10 years of service

Volunteers Marilyn and Ron Boardman, who have both been with the ministry for the entire 10 years, buy the food, make up the menus and, when Marilyn provides the numbers of bags to be made up that week, someone else will put the boxes of food on the racks in preparation for packing day.

On this particular celebration day, they were packing 153 bags to be delivered to the various schools. Several bags, special ones for students who have allergies, had already been packed and set aside for when the others were completed and sorted.

As volunteers arrived, they began their particular duties whether it was getting the grocery bags ready to pack the food or opening the various boxes of food and lining them on the tables. At another set of tables, which contained some miscellaneous food items, a group was verifying the dates on each item and marking them.

“We have to keep track of everything that comes in. And I have to inventory it,” which is what Boardman said she would do with these items.

When all the volunteers had assembled in the room, Swan shared a few remarks noting the special day and the celebration to follow.