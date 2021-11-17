Food for Days celebrates 10 years of service

Food for Days Backpack Meals Ministry turned 10 in September, and following their time of packing meals for the school children, volunteers and board members gathered for a celebration marking the special milestone.
Founded by the late Rev. John Saunders, the ministry has grown from reaching out to one school and 10 children to providing for 15 schools with as many as 460 students receiving meals.
Karen Swan, executive director of Food for Days, said that she came on board in 2013 working with Saunders, and after his retirement, the board asked if she would serve as the new executive director. Therefore, in March 2015, Swan began in that role and continues to this day.
Swan said the program started in September 2011 and their first school was South Elementary followed by Park View Elementary.
“We started with that and throughout that school year, we added,” Swan said. “The superintendent came back three times and said, ‘I have this school across town, could somebody do this, and I have this other school and I really need this in all of my schools.’ So that is when, throughout the school year, we began picking up additional schools, so we started this school year in September as our 10th anniversary.”
Swan noted that approximately 35-40 volunteers help pack at their Mooresville site, which is the Fuzion Teen Center, and about 10 volunteers gather to pack meals in Statesville at Fairview Baptist Church.
Volunteers Marilyn and Ron Boardman, who have both been with the ministry for the entire 10 years, buy the food, make up the menus and, when Marilyn provides the numbers of bags to be made up that week, someone else will put the boxes of food on the racks in preparation for packing day.
On this particular celebration day, they were packing 153 bags to be delivered to the various schools. Several bags, special ones for students who have allergies, had already been packed and set aside for when the others were completed and sorted.
As volunteers arrived, they began their particular duties whether it was getting the grocery bags ready to pack the food or opening the various boxes of food and lining them on the tables. At another set of tables, which contained some miscellaneous food items, a group was verifying the dates on each item and marking them.
“We have to keep track of everything that comes in. And I have to inventory it,” which is what Boardman said she would do with these items.
When all the volunteers had assembled in the room, Swan shared a few remarks noting the special day and the celebration to follow.
Boardman also shared a few comments about others who had been helping since the ministry began as she pointed out Katie Cook, who said she had volunteered for nine of the 10 years. Cook shared that, having worked in the school system for about 24 years, she has seen the need, and volunteering there “kind of extends it into the more personal realm.”
Jennifer Leutenegger said she volunteers “because I’m fortunate enough to be able to help the community. I have four children, so children are dear to my heart. So this is something I could do once a week. It’s quick work. It’s so rewarding, and everybody here is so amazing.”
Barney and Joanna Roewart both volunteer and have been doing so about seven years, Joanna said.
“We just have a heart for these kids that don’t have enough to eat, and it’s not just food, it’s all the other hygiene items, underwear, all kinds of stuff. So a couple times a year, we’ll add hygiene kits or if we come across a child who is particularly in need, try to facilitate getting whatever they need,” she said. “It’s just a wonderful ministry. We’re happy and blessed to be a part of it.”
After a time of prayer by Barney Roewart, the volunteers made quick work of packing the bags, sorting them, prepping them for delivery and putting away the work tables. With everyone doing their part, the work was efficiently completed.
“It’s wonderful that we’ve always had enough volunteers to handle this,” Boardman said.
The weekend meals bags, Swan noted, contain two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, drinks and a few snacks. They usually consist of 12 to 14 items, and if there is a scheduled break, an additional day’s worth of food is included. Over Christmas break, when the students will be out an extended period of time, Swan noted the students will receive two bags.
“We’ve been really blessed this year because we’ve had so much food come in, and it’s just been wonderful,” Boardman said.
After the packing, everyone was invited to join for refreshments, coffee, fellowship and a group photo to celebrate the 10th anniversary.
In sharing about the ministry, Swan shared that the goal is “to serve all of the need at our schools in Iredell County. So we want to make sure that all of that is covered and then as part of our mission statement, we also want to continue to partner with other organizations to meet the needs of the whole child.”
In the past, she continued, they have partnered with Winshape Camps for Communities. Up to 60 students a year have received scholarships to go to that camp from the Food for Days program, which is an opportunity they may not have had. Swan also noted their partnership with the Kindness Closet, which provided hygiene kits for the students.
Food for Days held its first family volunteer night in October and is planning another for March.
“That is an opportunity for families to get involved,” Swan said.
More information about this particular event and the Food for Days ministry, can be found on their website at foodfordays.org.