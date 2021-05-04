Food for Days provides weekend meals for students

Every Thursday afternoon, volunteers from Food For Days go to schools all over Iredell County, delivering backpacks for students.
These backpacks are not full of books or school supplies, however. They are filled with a weekend’s worth of meals and delivered to students that may not be able to get regular meals when not at school.
Food For Days, a non-profit based in Mooresville, serves more than 350 students in 15 schools across the county and, for the first time, is partnering with Love United Iredell in hopes to raise $2,000, an amount which would allow eight more students that struggle with food insecurity to have weekend meals for an entire year.
Each bag includes two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, and two drinks and is provided every Friday for the students in the program.
“COVID has hit different families in different ways,” Karen Swan, executive director of Food For Days said. “We believe that we will have some additional students so we’re trying to gear up and be ready for that.”
Unlike most charities, Food For Days has experienced a bit of a downtick in requests during the pandemic, but not necessarily because the demand isn’t there. Without students consistently attending school in person, there hasn’t been an easy way for their meals to be delivered. The organization offered pickups for parents, but not all that participated were able to.
Because of that, the number of students that Food For Days provides meals for has dropped from 450 last year to the 350 they are serving this year. According to studies done in recent years, around 21.4 percent of all children in Iredell County are living with food insecurity.
“I don’t think our numbers are reflective of the need,” Swan said. “We have been able to continue to serve families, but as we’ve assessed the need going forward, as long as students are allowed to return to school full time, we’ll probably be pushing close to 500 next year.”
As a part of the Love United Iredell program, Food For Days was partnered with Lakeshore Elementary. The students at the school were able to donate canned goods to the organization and ended up bringing in more than 350 canned food items.
These canned goods will be used to provide dinner meals for the children that receive backpacks.