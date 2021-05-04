Food for Days provides weekend meals for students

Every Thursday afternoon, volunteers from Food For Days go to schools all over Iredell County, delivering backpacks for students.

These backpacks are not full of books or school supplies, however. They are filled with a weekend’s worth of meals and delivered to students that may not be able to get regular meals when not at school.

Food For Days, a non-profit based in Mooresville, serves more than 350 students in 15 schools across the county and, for the first time, is partnering with Love United Iredell in hopes to raise $2,000, an amount which would allow eight more students that struggle with food insecurity to have weekend meals for an entire year.

Each bag includes two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, and two drinks and is provided every Friday for the students in the program.

“COVID has hit different families in different ways,” Karen Swan, executive director of Food For Days said. “We believe that we will have some additional students so we’re trying to gear up and be ready for that.”