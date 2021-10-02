FOODiversity addresses food insecurity in an often overlooked community

Emily Brown, founder of Food Equality Initiative (FEI, Kansas City, Missouri), noted that a typically inexpensive pancake dinner becomes a meal that’s reserved for special occasions.

Especially in food deserts — areas where healthy food is not available — convenience and grocery stores are not likely to carry allergy-friendly items. The need to go to multiple stores costs time and money. In fact, many parents report having to make a career change to care for their children with food allergies, citing 15 or more hours a week managing their child’s food allergies, with the care costing more than $4,000 per child with a food allergy.

From food pantries to school-related backpack programs to healthcare systems, FOODiversity is fighting to improve the health and quality of lives for those at the intersection of food insecurity and food allergy/celiac disease.

Some examples of where FOODiversity steps in:

Food pantries

In the wake of COVID-19, food pantries are busier than ever and have a difficult time accommodating all of their clients’ dietary needs. Maintaining the exact product offerings to accommodate special diets, as well as storing, shelving and distributing these items, has staff and volunteers working overtime.