Former first lady of Mooresville honored for 100th birthday

Mary Elizabeth Gudger “Lib” Knox was honored with a drop-in party celebrating her 100th birthday.

About 110 people attended the special event, which was held from 2-4 p.m. July 24 at the Prospect Presbyterian Church fellowship hall.

As the guests entered the room, they took the opportunity to greet Knox and share birthday wishes with her. Terry Pardew snapped photos of each of the visitors as they chatted with the guest of honor.

Guests were invited to enjoy the wide variety of food provided along with the punch and specially made birthday cake, which was decorated with light and dark purple roses in two corners and the words “Lib Knox Happy 100th Birthday.” Cupcakes with icing using the same color scheme were available for guests to enjoy as well.

The room was decorated throughout using purple and white. Guest tables were covered with a light purple tablecloth and white lace overlay, and glass globe vases with pink, purple and white flowers served as the centerpieces on each.

A special memorabilia table was placed at one end of the room filled with photographs of Lib and her family through the years. In the center of the table was a large gold “100” along with flowers and greenery. On one end of this table, a poster was available for guests to sign sharing love and birthday wishes.

It was evident that Knox enjoyed her time during the afternoon.

“What a great group of people,” she said at the party. “I think I’ll do this again.”

Born July 26, 1922, at Mount Mourne, Knox is the youngest of 10 children born to James and Ada Gudger. Her siblings are Jim, Jesse, Craig, Robert, Charles, Frank, Pat, Ellis (Norvelle) and Isabelle (Sigmon).

She graduated from Davidson High School, and she married Joseph Vandon Knox on Sept. 6, 1941. The couple has three children, Carolyn Sigmon (Lannie), Van Knox (Violet) and Judy Marsh (Steve). Her grandchildren are Marc and Todd Sigmon, Lauren and Parker Marsh, Jeffrey Knox and step-grandson Jason Hamilton; her great-grandchildren are Jonathan Sigmon, Joseph Sigmon, Audrey Sigmon, Parks Marsh, Luke Marsh, Joshua Knox, Jemma Knox, and step great-grandchildren Jake and Paige Hamilton.

From 1969 to 1999, Joe Knox served as mayor of Mooresville, making Lib the first lady of the town for 30 years, which, it was noted, she did graciously. She also co-owned and managed Joe Knox Properties in Mooresville.

An excellent seamstress and cook, Lib also belonged to the Mooresville Golf Association and made a hole-in-one on the local course. She also has been a member of a bridge club, which she enjoyed for years. She continues to enjoy crocheting, working jigsaw puzzles, doing word searches and eating out.