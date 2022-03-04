Former Mooresville teen convicted of killing his parents

Tristan Noah Borlase, who was 17 when he was arrested in 2019, was sentenced to serve two life sentences in prison without parole. A Watauga County jury returned guilty verdicts on Wednesday after a two-and-a-half week trial in Boone.

“By holding Tristan Noah Borlase accountable for the heinous and senseless murders of his parents, we hope that the verdict and life sentences in this case have brought a measure of closure for the Borlase family,” District Attorney Seth Banks said in a statement. “I would like to thank the individual members of the jury for their efforts. I would also like to thank the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and Assistant District Attorney Jasmine McKinney for their work in seeking justice for our community and for this family.”