Former MPD captain sues town, officials

“Williams and Treme were the final policy makers for the Town,” the lawsuit says. “They both acted with actual malice towards (Call).”

The lawsuit goes on to claim that Williams and Treme contributed to what became a hostile work environment for Call during his final 10 months as an employee for the town.

After bringing his issues with Williams and Treme to the Mooresville Board of Commissioners and the mayor, another investigation was launched into his claims of a hostile work environment as well as other claims that he felt needed to be addressed.

The U.S. ISS Agency also handled the investigation into his claims, during which Call claims he was subjected to interviews in which he was “berated and belittled”.

Williams was suspended from his position as police chief on June 3, 2019 and ultimately resigned on Nov. 14, 2019.

Campurciani is named as a defendant in the suit due to his involvement in the final days of Call’s employment. The lawsuit claims that despite “(knowing) he could not lawfully terminate (Call) for exercising his First Amendment rights and testifying truthfully under oath...he did so anyway.”