Former MPD captain sues town, officials

Former Mooresville Police Department Capt. David Call filed a lawsuit against his former employer, the Town of Mooresville, claiming wrongful termination and violations to his due process and First Amendment rights.
The lawsuit, which was filed on June 10, also names former MPD Chief Damon Williams, former interim Town Manager David Treme, and current MPD Chief Ron Campurciani.
In a statement, the Town of Mooresville said they deny the claims made in the suit and will defend against them in the appropriate forum.
Call resigned from his position as captain in charge of the Criminal Investigations Division on Nov. 14, 2019 at the conclusion of a string of investigations into his conduct stemming from an incident in October of 2018. Those investigations claimed that Call had misappropriated funds relating to a citizen’s car that had been mistakenly impounded after being seized due to a court order.
The “misappropriated funds” totaled just $250.
Call was suspended during this investigation, which the lawsuit calls a “sham”. The suit goes on to claim that the investigation was conducted by an outside firm, the U.S. ISS Agency, and upon completion of the investigation, recommended that no discipline be levied against Call.
Despite this, the lawsuit alleges that Williams disciplined Call for “mishandling of evidence”. Call appealed the punishment to Treme, but the town manager upheld it.
“Williams and Treme were the final policy makers for the Town,” the lawsuit says. “They both acted with actual malice towards (Call).”
The lawsuit goes on to claim that Williams and Treme contributed to what became a hostile work environment for Call during his final 10 months as an employee for the town.
After bringing his issues with Williams and Treme to the Mooresville Board of Commissioners and the mayor, another investigation was launched into his claims of a hostile work environment as well as other claims that he felt needed to be addressed.
The U.S. ISS Agency also handled the investigation into his claims, during which Call claims he was subjected to interviews in which he was “berated and belittled”.
Williams was suspended from his position as police chief on June 3, 2019 and ultimately resigned on Nov. 14, 2019.
Campurciani is named as a defendant in the suit due to his involvement in the final days of Call’s employment. The lawsuit claims that despite “(knowing) he could not lawfully terminate (Call) for exercising his First Amendment rights and testifying truthfully under oath...he did so anyway.”
The lawsuit goes on to claim that, due to this experience, Call has developed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and suffers from extreme anxiety, nightmares, and depression.