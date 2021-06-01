Former roller rink to become new home for Stand For Animals

It’s just an empty space now. There are few pieces of furniture, and oddly enough, a disco ball hanging from the ceiling — a remnant of the building’s former self — a roller skating rink.
In a few months, that all will change and be transformed into exam and surgical rooms with a few offices to help provide veterinary care to pet owners who could not otherwise afford it. One thing that will stay, however, is the disco ball.
The former roller rink is being renovated as a new home for Stand for Animals.
Stand For Animals has had a presence in the Mooresville area since 2017, said Cary Bernstein, executive director of the nonprofit, which was established 10 years ago. The clinic’s current location is on Rolling Hills Road.
“It’s a great location and a great place. We’ve just outgrown it,” Bernstein said.
She said when the old roller rink on Charlotte Highway became available for lease, it was the perfect fit to treat more animals and help more people. The move will mean more than double the square footage from the current location, Bernstein said.
The current facility has between 4,000 and 5,000 square feet, she said. The old roller rink has about 13,000 square feet of space.
It’s a big move for an organization that started with the goal of providing low cost spay/neuter services in Charlotte, Bernstein said. “We needed to stop killing healthy pets,” she said.
Bernstein started looking at ideas to provide low cost spay/neuter in the Charlotte area. She mentored with a group in Asheville but eventually developed a plan that was more suitable to the area. The first clinic opened in 2011.
She said it was soon realized that one location was not enough, and a second clinic opened in Pineville in 2013. Then a third clinic was opened in Mooresville in 2017.
And with the opening of the Pineville clinic, organizers soon realized more was needed. People needed access to low-cost veterinary services beyond having their pets sterilized, she said.
Originally called Spay/Neuter Charlotte, the organization took on a new name, Stand For Animals, and a new mission, providing low cost veterinary care for everything from annual checkups and vaccines, to X-rays, ultrasounds, prescription medicines and more, Bernstein said.
And if necessary, the clinics will help owners if they need to have their pet euthanized.
The staffs at all three clinics are paid, and the facilities, staffing and other expenses are 100 percent funded by fees charged to clients. Those fees are sometimes paid up front, she said, but Stand For Animals offers a payment plan for those who cannot pay immediately. “We had people say ‘they won’t pay,’ but that’s not true. About 90 percent end up paying it out. Most people want to do the right thing and they love their pets.”
She said the 57 staff members are supportive of the mission. “We have an awesome staff and they are here to help people and their pets,” she said.
Bernstein said there have been many cases over the 10 years that made her realize founding Stand For Animals was the right move.
One that sticks out in her mind, she said, is a woman who brought a litter of four kittens to be sterilized. The kittens had been left on her porch by their mother, who ran into the road and was hit and killed by a car. She bottle-fed the kittens until they were old enough to be sterilized.
There were no low cost spay/neuter services near her and getting four kittens sterilized was too costly, so she drove 90 minutes to a Stand For Animals clinic. “The kittens had to stay overnight so she drove 90 minutes twice,” she said.
“She said she didn’t have anywhere else to go,” Bernstein said.
Helping people like that woman is what Stand For Animals is all about, Bernstein said, and now with the planned move, they’ll be able to assist even more people and pets.
“It’s very gratifying to do this,” she said.
While renovations mean officially moving in will not happen until around December, Bernstein said Stand For Animals is holding an open house on June 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be food trucks and a pet care fair, and folks can have a chance to see the new building.