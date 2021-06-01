Former roller rink to become new home for Stand For Animals

She said the 57 staff members are supportive of the mission. “We have an awesome staff and they are here to help people and their pets,” she said.

Bernstein said there have been many cases over the 10 years that made her realize founding Stand For Animals was the right move.

One that sticks out in her mind, she said, is a woman who brought a litter of four kittens to be sterilized. The kittens had been left on her porch by their mother, who ran into the road and was hit and killed by a car. She bottle-fed the kittens until they were old enough to be sterilized.

There were no low cost spay/neuter services near her and getting four kittens sterilized was too costly, so she drove 90 minutes to a Stand For Animals clinic. “The kittens had to stay overnight so she drove 90 minutes twice,” she said.

“She said she didn’t have anywhere else to go,” Bernstein said.

Helping people like that woman is what Stand For Animals is all about, Bernstein said, and now with the planned move, they’ll be able to assist even more people and pets.

“It’s very gratifying to do this,” she said.