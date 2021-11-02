Foundation continues mission of caring for community

As a result of Hope at the Lake Foundation’s annual Scramble for Hope golf tournament, the organization was able to present a check for $5,000 to Richard’s Coffee Shop in Mooresville to help veterans. Frank Baldasare, vice president and board member of the foundation, was on hand to present the check to John Hedley, president of Welcome Home Veterans.
The 2021 tournament was held in August at the Trump National Golf Club with 135 players and volunteers participating in the special event. Proceeds were shared with both Richard’s Coffee Shop and the Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council.
Forrest Wilson serves as president of the foundation, which is a 501©(3) nonprofit charitable organization. They have organized many charitable events raising thousands of dollars to support those in need within the Lake Norman community.
Baldasare shared with the group gathered at the coffee shop that Hope at the Lake is “here to enrich the community by helping people, helping organizations like Richard’s Coffee Shop. We’re really founded and started on what we call the 3 C’s, which is cancer, community and children.”
Their mission is to facilitate a community of caring and their goal, he continued, is to help those that are affected by cancer, positively impact children and to help organizations like the local coffee shop and the charitable work they do.
As Hedley introduced Baldasare to the crowd, he stressed that “none of us ever signed on that dotted line and raised our right hand for thanks.” He said they did what they did for their country because they felt compelled to do so, but “by the same token, when someone shows and demonstrates appreciation for us for what we did, it’s got to make us feel good. It’s more of an honor.”
And with that said, when Baldasare presented the check, shouts and cheers went up and Hedley expressed great thanks and heartfelt appreciation for the donation.
“We sincerely appreciate the efforts of your organization for helping us continue our mission of taking care of needy vets. Thank you so much!”
A veteran himself, Baldasare noted how veterans have a “very close place in my heart.” He told of the service of his father, uncle and stepfather and, he said, “in talking with them over the years, I realize the sacrifices that veterans in this room and around the country make to protect our freedom. Because of their sacrifices, we have the freedoms that we have today.”