Foundation continues mission of caring for community

As Hedley introduced Baldasare to the crowd, he stressed that “none of us ever signed on that dotted line and raised our right hand for thanks.” He said they did what they did for their country because they felt compelled to do so, but “by the same token, when someone shows and demonstrates appreciation for us for what we did, it’s got to make us feel good. It’s more of an honor.”

And with that said, when Baldasare presented the check, shouts and cheers went up and Hedley expressed great thanks and heartfelt appreciation for the donation.

“We sincerely appreciate the efforts of your organization for helping us continue our mission of taking care of needy vets. Thank you so much!”

A veteran himself, Baldasare noted how veterans have a “very close place in my heart.” He told of the service of his father, uncle and stepfather and, he said, “in talking with them over the years, I realize the sacrifices that veterans in this room and around the country make to protect our freedom. Because of their sacrifices, we have the freedoms that we have today.”