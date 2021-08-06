Four file for education board seat; Atkins seeks reelection

Filing for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education and for Mooresville mayor and one at-large seat on the Board of Commissioners began last week.

One week into the filing period, which ends Friday at noon, four candidates are seeking the two seats on the board of education.

One of those is incumbent Greg Whitfield. He is joined by Tamiara Monique Crowder, Jay Floyd Goodman and Elizabeth P. Burleyson. The current incumbent for the second seat is Leon Pridgen II.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Miles Atkins has filed to seek another term and current at-large Commissioner Gary West has also declared his intention to run for reelection. Michael W. Case has also filed for one of the at-large seats.

Two ward seats on the board of commissioners are also up for election but filing for those races has been delayed.

Census data, which could affect ward seats in both Statesville and Mooresville, was delayed.

Filing for the Ward 3 and 4 seats will begin on Dec. 6 at noon and conclude Dec. 17 at noon. Those elections will be held next year.

The election to determine Mooresville’s mayor, the at-large commissioner seat and the two school board seats will be on Nov. 2