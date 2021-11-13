 Skip to main content
Four Mooresville residents complete CPA licensure requirements
Four Mooresville residents were among those approved for North Carolina CPA licensure recently.

Johanna Copley, Eric Andrew Babcock, Courtney Reeve Cook and John Timothy Dalton passed the uniform CPA examination. They satisfied the state’s education, work experience and moral character requirements. CPAs licensed to practice in North Carolina must annually renew their license and complete at least 2,000 minutes (40 hours) of continuing professional education each year.

