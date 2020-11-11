Four positive COVID cases prompt closure of South Elementary through Nov. 27

Four positive COVID-19 cases at South Elementary School prompted officials to close the school through Nov. 27.

This afternoon, out of an abundance of caution, the Mooresville Graded School District made the decision to close South Elementary School, the system said in a news release.

During this time, students at South Elementary will revert to Plan C virtual learning and will return to in-person learning on Nov. 20, following the Thanksgiving break.

This week the district received notice of four positive COVID-19 cases at South.

In addition, there have been 29 close contacts identified since Monday and 39 students and teachers required to stay home due to COVID-like symptoms as outlined in NCDHHS guidelines.

When making the decision to bring the K-5 schools back to in-person learning at 100% capacity, MGSD was aware that this scenario would potentially occur and were up front with the community about the possibility. District officials apologized for the burden this places on parents.