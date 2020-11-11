Four positive COVID cases prompt closure of South Elementary through Nov. 27

Four positive COVID-19 cases at South Elementary School prompted officials to close the school through Nov. 27.
This afternoon, out of an abundance of caution, the Mooresville Graded School District made the decision to close South Elementary School, the system said in a news release.
During this time, students at South Elementary will revert to Plan C virtual learning and will return to in-person learning on Nov. 20, following the Thanksgiving break.
This week the district received notice of four positive COVID-19 cases at South.
In addition, there have been 29 close contacts identified since Monday and 39 students and teachers required to stay home due to COVID-like symptoms as outlined in NCDHHS guidelines.
When making the decision to bring the K-5 schools back to in-person learning at 100% capacity, MGSD was aware that this scenario would potentially occur and were up front with the community about the possibility. District officials apologized for the burden this places on parents.
"However, we will always strive to make decisions we feel are in the best interest of our stakeholders, and we will not sacrifice the safety of our students and staff. While our custodians and staff are working tirelessly to keep our schools clean and disinfected, we want to also ask that parents and staff follow all precautionary measures when outside of the school setting to help keep our schools safe and open for in-person learning," the release stated.
District staff will continue to closely monitor COVID-related numbers at all schools and will take appropriate action to keep our students and staff safe. At this point the numbers at the other schools do not warrant further action.
"We do want to remind everyone that the numbers can change quickly and therefore we all must be ready to return to a virtual learning environment upon very short notice," the release said.
