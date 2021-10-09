Frankie Finegan: Cancer saved my life

“In September of 2008, I was three years into grief over losing my husband. I admit, I did not take care of myself. I noticed a lump in my lower chest near the rib cage but chose to ignore it for months. I went to the doctor for a sinus infection and mentioned the lump to my primary care provider. He felt the lump and thought it was just a swollen lymph node due to the sinus infection. I had been with my PCP since I was 12 years old, so he knew me well.

While I was getting ready to leave the PCP office, my doctor said “I scheduled you a mammogram, just to make sure.”

I was 39 years old and couldn’t figure out why a mammogram was necessary at my age, but I agreed to go on his request. The mammogram was set up for the following Tuesday. Again, I had no fear since I was young, had no history of breast cancer in my family, and the lump was not directly located on my breast. To me, this was just an inconvenience. The morning of the mammogram I almost canceled … but went begrudgingly.

By that afternoon, I was asked to come back for an ultrasound. When I got back to imaging, I questioned if everything was OK. I was told that process is normal at the time, but received a call the next morning that I would need to have a biopsy. I went in the next Thursday for the biopsy and on Monday morning, I received the call that I had breast cancer.

