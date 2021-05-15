Free camp offered to help children cope with grief

When a loved one dies, children grieve very differently than adults. They often struggle to put their sadness into words. That’s why Carolina Caring and Rising Hope Farms in Claremont have teamed up once again to offer Brighter Days Children’s Camp on June 17 from 8 a.m. to noon for kids ages 5 to 10 who have completed kindergarten.

The memorable half-day camp will provide children with a safe place to share and interact with others their age who have also lost someone close to them, gaining reassurance that their grief is normal and they are not alone. The day will be filled with opportunities to share their memories and feelings in age-appropriate groups, play fun games, fish and make crafts. The serene location at 3775 Bethany Church Road, Claremont, also will provide an opportunity to interact with one of the horses at the farm.

Space is limited, so register by June 11 by visiting CarolinaCaring.org/support, contacting wspurling@carolinacaring.org or calling 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care and grief counseling.

Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont, including Iredell. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.