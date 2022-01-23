Free Christian night out for teen girls is Jan. 27

In His Steps, a local, nonprofit all girl Christian dance ministry that has been serving the community for almost 14 years, is offering a free night out for teen girls, ages 13-19, Jan. 29. In His Steps offers weekly dance classes, summer camps and events in the community absolutely free of charge.

The ministry offers free events called “Elevate,” and this year they are pleased to offer “Elevate TEEN,” which is a teen girls event that will be hosted by one of their partner churches, Love Lake Norman at 19725 Oak St, Cornelius.

The event, for ages 13-19, will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. and will offer great food, coffees, impactful Bible messages with inspirational speakers, meaningful worship and a Q&A time for the girls. There is even a top door prize for the teen girl who brings the most girls with her that night.

Donna Smith, founder of In His Steps, said that every class, camp or event is offered for the community absolutely free and that she, along with all of the volunteers, want to share the message of faith, hope and love of Jesus Christ through the performing arts with girls and their families. In His Steps is not affiliated with any other ministry or organization, however, Smith noted that they partner with other churches in the community.

For more information about In His Steps or about this event and/or to register your girl, go to www.ihsdance.com and click “Elevate Events” or email Smith at info@ihsdance.com.