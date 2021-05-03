Free coffee offered to all area first responders

Tomorrow, Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), a veteran-owned and operated coffee company, JR Motorsports and the Dale Jr. Foundation will be teaming up for a special event in honor of International Firefighters’ Day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Noah Gragson, driver of the NASCAR Xfinity Series #9 Chevrolet Camaro, sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and Black Rifle Coffee Company, will be serving free coffee to all area first responders alongside members of the BRCC and JR Motorsports teams.

Hosted by Gragson and the Dale Jr. Foundation in honor of all who serve, the event will be held at JR Motorsports, 349 Cayuga Drive, Mooresville from 8-11 a.m.

“Sharing fresh, hot BRCC coffee and ready-to-drink canned coffee is their way of saying thank you to the men and women who protect our communities,” it was shared in a release. The activation is also a part of Black Rifle Coffee Company's "Front Lines of Service" campaign, a month-long effort to give back to the service community ahead of Memorial Day, the release noted.