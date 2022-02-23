 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free diabetes informational seminar in March
Free diabetes informational seminar in March

Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers are partnering with Cabarrus Health Alliance in getting active to help prevent or delay Type 2 Diabetes. “The Get Active to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes” seminar is a part of Journey to a Healthier Me, a 16-week lifestyle change program designed for people who are at high risk for Type 2 diabetes and want to lower their risk. The program introduces the concept of getting active and is designed for people with prediabetes. The free, online seminar is March 22 at 6 p.m. with registration required. The program focuses on food choices, physical activity, stress management and problem solving common obstacles to healthy living. With a goal of creating positive lifestyle changes, focus is on creating safe and sustainable weight loss throughout the program. Helpful tips are provided on tracking exercise and eating habits as well as strategies for managing stress, maintaining a budget while eating well, rewards to help you on your journey, and staying motivated to ensure continued success beyond the program. To register, visit DavisRegional.com/Events or LNRMC.com/Events. A separate link will be emailed to you on your class date.

