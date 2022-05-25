Free event to honors parents

Losing a parent can be a significant event, no matter what our age. While Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are typically causes for celebration, they also can bring to the forefront feelings of sadness. Though a parent may no longer be with us physically, he or she lives on in spirit through our memories.
Please join Carolina Caring for Remembering our Parents on June 2 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the organization’s Newton campus, 3975 Robinson Road, as we honor parents we have lost, and reminisce together. Registration is required. To register, visit carolinacaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.