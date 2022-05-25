 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Free event to honors parents

  • 0

Losing a parent can be a significant event, no matter what our age. While Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are typically causes for celebration, they also can bring to the forefront feelings of sadness. Though a parent may no longer be with us physically, he or she lives on in spirit through our memories.

Please join Carolina Caring for Remembering our Parents on June 2 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the organization’s Newton campus, 3975 Robinson Road, as we honor parents we have lost, and reminisce together. Registration is required. To register, visit carolinacaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Anger, questions, condolences follow Texas school shooting from around the world