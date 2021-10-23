Free family-friendly event to benefit HealthReach

A new Halloween festival will offer fun for the entire family, with all proceeds benefitting HealthReach Community Clinic.

The Boos & Brews street festival will take place on the street between HealthReach, 400 E. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, and Ghostface Brewery on Oct. 29 from 5-9 p.m. It will piggyback on downtown Mooresville’s Candy Grab that is scheduled for that afternoon from 3-5 pm. HealthReach encourages everyone who plans to trick or treat downtown to continue the merriment starting at 5 p.m. just a few blocks away. Admission to Boos & Brews is free.

Mooresville’s own dialUp Radio will provide free music for the event. Participants will be able to purchase a variety of food items from Ghostface, Wingz on Wheelz, Sugar and Spice LKN and more. Craft beverages will range from flavored hot chocolates offered by Katie’s Snack Shack & More to fresh-roasted coffee from The Daily Grind of Mooresville. Adults can also enjoy the array of craft brews offered by Ghostface, including a beer specially labeled for HealthReach.