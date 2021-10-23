 Skip to main content
Free family-friendly event to benefit HealthReach
Free family-friendly event to benefit HealthReach

A new Halloween festival will offer fun for the entire family, with all proceeds benefitting HealthReach Community Clinic.

The Boos & Brews street festival will take place on the street between HealthReach, 400 E. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, and Ghostface Brewery on Oct. 29 from 5-9 p.m. It will piggyback on downtown Mooresville’s Candy Grab that is scheduled for that afternoon from 3-5 pm. HealthReach encourages everyone who plans to trick or treat downtown to continue the merriment starting at 5 p.m. just a few blocks away. Admission to Boos & Brews is free.

Mooresville’s own dialUp Radio will provide free music for the event. Participants will be able to purchase a variety of food items from Ghostface, Wingz on Wheelz, Sugar and Spice LKN and more. Craft beverages will range from flavored hot chocolates offered by Katie’s Snack Shack & More to fresh-roasted coffee from The Daily Grind of Mooresville. Adults can also enjoy the array of craft brews offered by Ghostface, including a beer specially labeled for HealthReach.

The Corriher & Michael Kid’s Zone will include games and activities for the little ones. Face painting, candy corn toss, pumpkin decorating, and giant Jenga are just a few of the attractions. Kids can also walk down Trick-or-Treating Lane in front of HealthReach to collect treats from area businesses. Plenty of other giveaways, such as free bottles of hand sanitizer, will be up for grabs. Sidewalk chalk artists will be on-hand to help kids create their own artwork.

Everyone is also invited to compete in the Mooresville Civitan’s Costume Contest. Categories include kids, teens, adults and even dogs. Contestants must be checked in next to the main stage by 7:15 p.m. in order to compete.

Mooresville Ford’s Pumpkin Patch will provide a focal point for the event, with fall décor and an ideal spot for family photos.

Event T-shirts are available for purchase, as well as raffle tickets for the Half and Half Raffle. Raffle tickets may be purchased online in advance, but ticket-holders must be present when the winning ticket is drawn around 8 p.m.

All funds generated at this event will enable HealthReach to continue providing free medical care and medications to Iredell County neighbors with limited financial means and no health insurance.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the community outpouring of support for this event and for HealthReach,” says Dr. Sabrina Niggel, HealthReach executive director. “COVID has challenged our frontline health care workers in countless ways. We’re hoping Boos and Brews will be a time when we can all come together — safely outdoors — and celebrate the strength and resilience of our hard-working team members and of this community.”

For more information about this event, see www.healthreachclinic.org/boos-and-brews.

About HealthReach

HealthReach offers free medical care and medications to individuals living in Iredell County who have no health insurance and who fall below 250% of the federal poverty level. The clinic has been in operation since 2003 and is located at 400 E. Statesville Avenue, Suite 300, Mooresville.

Volunteer and paid health care professionals provide primary care, a pharmacy, labs, integrated mental health services, social work and referrals for other services. Qualifying patients can enroll at HealthReach and receive free care for up to one year. At the end of the one-year enrollment period, they can re-certify if they still meet eligibility criteria.

For more information, visit www.healthreachclinic.org or call 704-663-1992.

