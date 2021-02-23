Free Global Roots Tech 2021 conference planned

For the first time in its 10-year history, RootsTech Connect will be completely virtual and free to the entire world. Roots Tech will be held Feb. 25-27. With more than 250,000 people registered and representing every country around the globe, this will be the largest RootsTech conference since the event began in 2011.

RootsTech, considered to be the largest family history conference in the world, is hosted by FamilySearch, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to helping all people discover their family story.

“Our entire community benefits from this opportunity,” said Kevin Holderness, president of the Gastonia Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Understanding the path of our forebears lends context for greater purpose in our own life. Knowing their stories can change us for the better; sharing their stories with our family can build bridges. To be offered this experience for free is a blessing.”