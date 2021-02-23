Free Global Roots Tech 2021 conference planned

For the first time in its 10-year history, RootsTech Connect will be completely virtual and free to the entire world. Roots Tech will be held Feb. 25-27. With more than 250,000 people registered and representing every country around the globe, this will be the largest RootsTech conference since the event began in 2011.
RootsTech, considered to be the largest family history conference in the world, is hosted by FamilySearch, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to helping all people discover their family story.
“Our entire community benefits from this opportunity,” said Kevin Holderness, president of the Gastonia Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Understanding the path of our forebears lends context for greater purpose in our own life. Knowing their stories can change us for the better; sharing their stories with our family can build bridges. To be offered this experience for free is a blessing.”
This year, presenters will teach from international locations, and all experiences will be available in 11 languages. Keynote speakers include Mexican golfer Lorena Ochoa, Australian motivational speaker Nick Vujicic, Indian American actor Erick Avari, South African band Ladysmith Black Mambazo and former professional football players from Uruguay and Brazil. There will also be nearly 2,000 classes offered in a variety of categories, including:
- Finding Living Relatives
- Finding Ancestors
- DNA
- Places, People and Research
- Memories — Stories, Photos and Videos
- Traditions and Heritage
- Websites, Tools and Apps
Renee Jones, current president of the Greater Charlotte area chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, said she is looking forward to the upcoming conference and added, “RootsTech will assist our members in researching and documenting their histories.”
In addition to classes, there also will be a virtual Expo Hall. Companies and vendors from around the world will be helping users make personal and family discoveries through a dynamic and interactive expo hall experience. Users will be able to see the latest in new product demonstrations in a virtual demo theatre, get hands-on instruction and receive personal assistance.
Complimentary registration is available at RootsTech.org.