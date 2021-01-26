 Skip to main content
Free grief and caregiving support group is offered

Many caregivers may begin grieving when the health of their loved one starts to decline, and they realize death is a possibility. Though anticipatory grief may feel different than the grief that follows a death, it can carry many of the same symptoms and often is not addressed.

Join Carolina Caring for a free, online Grief & Caregiving Support Group designed to help participants cope with the grief that comes with anticipating the death of a loved one and the many losses that can occur as their illness progresses.

This virtual group will meet every Thursday in February from 6-7 p.m. beginning Feb. 4.

To register, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care and grief counseling.

Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12-counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont including Iredell. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org

