Free grief support to begin March 31

Recognizing that the death of a partner is one of life’s most profound losses, Carolina Caring is offering a free, five-week support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion beginning March 31 and continuing every Thursday in April from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carolina Caring’s Newton campus, 3975 Robinson Road. The group will also be offered virtually on the same days and times via Zoom. Instructions for participation will be provided at the time of registration.