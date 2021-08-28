 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free grief workshop set for September
0 Comments
alert top story

Free grief workshop set for September

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There is no doubt COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the community, with the number of COVID-related deaths continuing to increase. What is not well documented is the toll these losses have taken on family members. The restrictions of COVID-19 are complicating the grief process, often resulting in isolation for the dying patient and their loved ones. Not being with a loved one in their time of need or not having the chance to say goodbye makes grieving their death much more difficult.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those who have suffered a loss due to COVID-19 are invited to join Carolina Caring for Grief 101 — a time of sharing with others who are on a similar journey. This workshop will meet Sept. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton. Masks are required to attend this group. Registration is also required, and space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region, including Iredell. For more information call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics