Free holiday support group offered

As the holiday season approaches, it is likely there are some who are experiencing a jumble of emotions, especially if they have recently experienced the death of a loved one. These strong emotions can be harder to manage than friends and family members may realize.

A free support group, “Surviving the Holidays,” will be offered by Carolina Caring on Nov. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 3-4:30 p.m. via Zoom. This group will help prepare for emotions that may surface during the holidays and offer practical tips and suggestions to help one move forward through their grief.

Although the group is free, registration is required. Contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201, to register.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties, including Iredell, across western North Carolina and the Piedmont.

For more information, visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.