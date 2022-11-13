Free holiday workshop group set for Dec. 1

The holiday season is fast approaching and can bring a jumble of emotions, especially for those who have recently experienced the death of a loved one. These strong feelings can be harder to manage than friends and family members may realize.

That’s why Carolina Caring is offering Surviving the Holidays for adults and children Dec. 1 from 6-7:30 p.m. at its campus at 301 E. Centerview St., China Grove. This free holiday workshop will help prepare you for emotions that may surface during the holidays and offer practical tips and suggestions to help you move forward through your grief. Your children and/or grandchildren ages five and older are also welcomed to attend with you exploring their grief through separate activities and sharing.