 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free jazz concert planned for Feb. 18
0 Comments
alert top story

Free jazz concert planned for Feb. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2-6 St. Alban's concert

The Noel Freidline Trio will perform in a free jazz concert at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Davidson.

 Photo used with permission

Music at St. Alban’s and Gethsemane Baptist Church will be partnering to sponsor a free jazz concert at Gethsemane, 565 Jetton St., Davidson, on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Noel Freidline Trio, Zack Page and Rick Dior, both on drums, and Noel Freidline on piano, will be performing “A Tribute to the Great Pianists — (Dave) Brubeck, (George) Shearing and (Ahmad) Jamal,” each of whom created a sound distinctly his own.

All attending this live concert are expected to wear masks and social distance to the extent possible. Information about any changes to these plans will be available at M@SA’s website, www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

This event is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC. M@SA is a 501©3 nonprofit organization.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics