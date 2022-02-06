Free jazz concert planned for Feb. 18

Music at St. Alban’s and Gethsemane Baptist Church will be partnering to sponsor a free jazz concert at Gethsemane, 565 Jetton St., Davidson, on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

The Noel Freidline Trio, Zack Page and Rick Dior, both on drums, and Noel Freidline on piano, will be performing “A Tribute to the Great Pianists — (Dave) Brubeck, (George) Shearing and (Ahmad) Jamal,” each of whom created a sound distinctly his own.

All attending this live concert are expected to wear masks and social distance to the extent possible. Information about any changes to these plans will be available at M@SA’s website, www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

This event is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC. M@SA is a 501©3 nonprofit organization.