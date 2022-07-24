 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Free joint pain seminar planned

  • 0

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in August. The seminar, “Joint Pain Treatment Options,” is scheduled for Aug. 1 from 6-7 p.m.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

Registration is required. To register attendance and for additional information, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com.

A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet.

For information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, S…

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting