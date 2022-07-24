Free joint pain seminar planned

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in August. The seminar, “Joint Pain Treatment Options,” is scheduled for Aug. 1 from 6-7 p.m.
If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered.
Registration is required. To register attendance and for additional information, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com.
A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet.
For information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.