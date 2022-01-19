Free live streamed concert rescheduled

The previously scheduled Music at St. Alban’s concert by the highly acclaimed Duo Amabile has been postponed until Jan. 23 at 3 p.m.

Performing on piano and viola, Katya and Matvey Lapin will present compositions by J.S. Bach, Robert Fuchs, and Franz Schubert during this live streamed concert entitled “Voilá Viola.”

Having previously appeared at St. Alban’s, Duo Amabile agreed to replace the Vivaldi Project string trio, who decided not to travel at this time. Because of the COVID surge, this concert will have no live audience, but will be streamed live at no charge.

Originally from Russia, the Lapins, described as a “sought-after, charismatic, and passionate ensemble,” pursue an international career from their base in Cary. Each has an outstanding résumé of performances in various contexts in this country and abroad.

The couple frequently serves as faculty artists at the Ameropa International Summer Festival and Masterclasses in Prague.

For information about accessing the streamed event, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

This event is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC. M@SA is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.