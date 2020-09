× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All teens, take note!

Free meals on the go will be provided for all teens Sept. 21 from 4-6 p.m. at the Fuzion Teen Center, 691 Brookwood Drive, Mooresville.

In order to prepare properly, organizers are asking that those interested in coming to pick up a free meal register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Z7JZCKP

There is also an opportunity to win a $25 gift card.