Free meal for town employees
Free meal for town employees

All town of Mooresville employees can visit Alino Pizzeria, 500 S. Main St., #401, Mooresville, and eat free tomorrow from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. This applies to dine-in, eating outdoors at Alino or take-out.

Employees must show their ID badge to receive this free thank you meal.

Michal Bay, who owns Alino shared that “It’s been a tough year for everybody. We are offering lunch to the town employees because we want to spread some holiday spirit and show our gratitude to the people who keep our town running.”

