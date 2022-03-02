 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free ‘mourning’ coffee break offered
Free 'mourning' coffee break offered

Grief can be a lonely experience. Anyone in the community who has lost a loved one is encouraged to grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring’s Good Mourning Coffee Break, an informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have lost a loved one.

The group’s next session will be March 9 from 9-10 a.m. at Hickory Bread Café, 1756 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE. The group will continue to meet every second and fourth Wednesday. Masks are required.

To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region, including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

